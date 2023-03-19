March Mayhem
Another storm system coming Tuesday bringing First Alert Weather Day

Big changes coming next week with First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big weather changes are coming as another storm system hits the state for the start of the work week, bringing rain, snow, wind, and cooler temperatures to Arizona!

Look for a high of 74 today under mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. The Valley should stay dry today and tomorrow before the rain moves in on Tuesday. There will be multiple waves of rain passing through the Phoenix area starting on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday. Arizona’s Family is calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday because of the rain, flooding, and snow.

For northern Arizona, look for a slight chance of rain and snow showers today with breezy conditions. More widespread rain and snow will start Monday and continue into Thursday. It looks like the heaviest precipitation will fall on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll also see windy conditions up north. Stick with Arizona’s Family for more updates on Tuesday’s changing forecast and our declared First Alert Weather Day.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

