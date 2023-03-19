March Mayhem
After spring break, Rocky Point enters “family friendly” season

You’ll find miles of sandy beaches and blueish-green water in the Sea of Cortez.
By Jared Dillingham
Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKY POINT, MX (3TV/CBS 5) -Rocky Point, or Puerto Peñasco, has long been a favorite beach destination for Arizona families. It’s an easy, three-and-a-half-hour drive south of Phoenix, making it the closest beach to the Valley. You’ll find miles of sandy beaches and blueish-green water in the Sea of Cortez.

While Rocky Point has a rowdy reputation as a prime Spring Break destination, it’s full of family-friendly activities all year. There are plenty of things to do in Rocky Point, whether you’re looking for activities for children, fishing or golf excursions, or just for relaxation on the beach.

Rocky Point has several beaches, many of which line an ever-growing resort area just west of downtown. The tidal pools are fun to check out at low tide, and the sunsets glow beautifully every night. Many of the resorts feature suites with one-to-five bedrooms. It helps families travel together and split the costs. In addition, the rentals usually come with large patios, BBQ setups, and other features designed for groups.

Las Palomas, one of the largest and most well-known resorts on the beach, is opening new towers in 2023. A few miles down the beach from the main cluster of Rocky Point’s resorts, you can check out one of the most famous beachfront bars and restaurants in town: Wrecked at the Reef. Despite its name, Wrecked is family-friendly during the daytime.

You might be surprised by Rocky Point’s restaurants, which range from traditional authentic Mexican food to upscale Italian to various seafood spots serving fresh catches from the sea.

While some people cross the border without hesitation, others wonder if it’s safe to drive into Mexico. The best advice is to use common sense, don’t bring a gun or ammunition, and don’t bring any recreational drugs. As with any vacation destination, you should only do what you’re comfortable with.

The U.S. State Department’s latest advisory asks Americans to “reconsider travel” to the Mexican state of Sonora as a whole. At the same time, it indicates little risk for daytime travel on the highway between the border and the beach. The border checkpoint in Lukeville, Arizona, usually has a line of a few cars, but drivers often move through in five-to-ten minutes. You can check border checkpoint wait times on the Border Patrol’s website.

Once you enter Sonoyta, Mexico, drive slowly through town to avoid a speeding ticket from the police. From here, it’s another hour to Rocky Point. While you might sail through the checkpoint without stopping for an inspection or showing identification, you should always bring your passport to Mexico.

