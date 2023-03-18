Sun Devils fall to TCU 72-70 as all Arizona schools knocked out of tournament

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- A close game came up just short for Arizona State fans. The Sun Devils were the only Arizona school left in the March Madness tournament on Friday, but fell to six-seed TCU 72-70. ASU attempted a buzzer-beater to try and win the game — but sailed it over the backboard.

JaKobe Coles hit a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left and No. 6 seed TCU rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat 11th-seeded Arizona State 72-70 on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coles took a pass Mike Miles Jr. from near the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once and let go of the game-winner. Arizona State’s desperation heave at the buzzer missed. DJ Horne had 17 for Arizona State (23-13).

Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, finished with 26 points for the Horned Frogs (22-12). They advanced to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Sunday in the West Region.

The Sun Devils were coming off a win going into Friday’s game. The team beat Nevada in the First Four in a commanding 98-73 performance. The Devils made 17 three-pointers and were led by guard DJ Horne. Horne put up 20 points and was nearly perfect from the three-point against Nevada. Desmond Cambridge Jr., Devan Cambridge and Jamiya Neal all finished with over 15 points apiece.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.