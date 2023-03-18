March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Staffing shortage hits Tonto National Forest

Many of their offices and buildings across the state are working at reduced hours or are just closed due to staffing shortages.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A staffing shortage has hit the Tonto National Forest. “Employees are in high demand, it’s a competitive market,” said Susan Blake, the Tonto National Forest Public Affairs Officer.

Blake said they are looking to hire positions in nearly every field, such as engineering, forestry, fire, and customer service. “I think we are experiencing what everybody else is. Everyone is looking to hire somebody,” said Blake.

The need is having an impact on their operations. As a result, many of their offices and buildings across the state are working at reduced hours or are just closed. “The offices being closed we’re not happy about,” said Blake.

If you enjoy using the forest for hiking, camping, fishing, or just enjoying nature, don’t worry. You can still get to your favorite spot; buy your passes and permits online. Unfortunately, there may not be someone there for customer service to purchase passes on-site during this time. “It happens, we are limited on the front liners we are able to have,” said Blake.

To help fill the employment void, the park has begun recruiting veterans with the VA. “It’s kind of like an internship where we bring them in they get work experience and then the VA pays the veteran a stipend.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

Tonto National Forest facing staff shortages
Arizona companies pushing for more regulations around marijuana
Arizona companies pushing for more regulations around marijuana
Video shows 35-year-old David Apana pulling out a gun and pointing it at a Walmart loss...
GRAPHIC: Phoenix officer shoots at armed man in middle of packed Walmart
A new bill would more tightly regulate Delta-8 and CBD products.
New Delta-8 hemp products create regulatory concerns on Arizona’s cannabis industry