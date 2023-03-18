Staffing shortage hits Tonto National Forest

TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A staffing shortage has hit the Tonto National Forest. “Employees are in high demand, it’s a competitive market,” said Susan Blake, the Tonto National Forest Public Affairs Officer.

Blake said they are looking to hire positions in nearly every field, such as engineering, forestry, fire, and customer service. “I think we are experiencing what everybody else is. Everyone is looking to hire somebody,” said Blake.

The need is having an impact on their operations. As a result, many of their offices and buildings across the state are working at reduced hours or are just closed. “The offices being closed we’re not happy about,” said Blake.

If you enjoy using the forest for hiking, camping, fishing, or just enjoying nature, don’t worry. You can still get to your favorite spot; buy your passes and permits online. Unfortunately, there may not be someone there for customer service to purchase passes on-site during this time. “It happens, we are limited on the front liners we are able to have,” said Blake.

To help fill the employment void, the park has begun recruiting veterans with the VA. “It’s kind of like an internship where we bring them in they get work experience and then the VA pays the veteran a stipend.”

