Police looking for owner who abandoned sick dog at Pinetop-Lakeside humane society

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinetop-Lakeside police department is searching for the owner who abandoned a sick dog at a humane society on Friday morning.

Police say the dog was left in ‘deplorable conditions’ at the Humane Society of the White Mountains around 9:30 a.m. The dog is a heeler between five and six years old and wearing a red collar with a green leash. Police say the vehicle that dropped off the dog is a white 4-door Chevrolet or GMC with a black flatbed, diamond plating, and damage and paint missing at the passenger side front wheel well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.

