Officials looking into reported body found in Gila River near Phoenix Raceway

MCSO officials are currently on the scene.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a body was reportedly sighted in the Gila River on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Avondale police received a call reporting a body spotted along the Gila River near the Phoenix Raceway. Details are limited, but police went to the scene, found the area to be in county jurisdiction, and passed the investigation on to MCSO officials who are currently on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

