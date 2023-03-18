Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run of two women in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after reportedly hitting two women with a car Friday night in Phoenix and leaving the scene.

Police responded around 7:45 p.m. to a hit-and-run near Thomas Road and 22nd Street, where they found two injured women in the street. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are in stable condition. Officers found the vehicle involved near 30th Street and Indian School Road. The driver, identified as 48-year-old German Tapia Quiroz, was inside the car and was arrested. He was booked into jail for leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

Investigators say the two women ignored a traffic signal while crossing Thomas Road. Tapia-Quiroz was driving on Thomas Road when he hit the two women. Police don’t believe he was impaired.

