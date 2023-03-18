March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

GRAPHIC: Phoenix officer shoots at armed man in middle of packed Walmart

The man was reportedly stealing at Walmart when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at a loss prevention employee and an officer.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking video shows an officer shooting at an armed suspect in the middle of a packed Walmart in Phoenix last month. The video shows 35-year-old David Apana walking into the store near 35th Avenue and Southern Road. However, investigators say Apana began stealing items inside and tried to leave when he was approached by a loss prevention employee.

Surveillance shows Apana walking toward the doors when the employee tries to stop him from leaving. Apana tries to dodge the employee, and the employee tries to grab the items Apana stole. The two men are mere feet away from a customer when Apana pulls out a gun from his waistband. He then points it at the employee as customers begin to scatter, trying to get away. A Phoenix officer near the front doors then shoots at Apana but misses. Apana then runs into the middle of the store. Customers begin sprinting out of the store as the officer goes to find Apana.

After the shooting, Apana is spotted leaving the store still holding the gun, and runs off into a nearby neighborhood. He was later found and taken into custody. Officers later found out he wasn’t hit by the gunfire. The officer involved in the shooting is with the South Mountain Precinct and has been with the department for six years.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

A new bill would more tightly regulate Delta-8 and CBD products.
New Delta-8 hemp products create regulatory concerns on Arizona’s cannabis industry
It’s unknown how they got in the water or how long they’ve been stuck.
Emergency crews rescue 2 people stuck in Salt River
Helicopter rescues couple stuck in Salt River
Crews rescuing 2 people trapped in Salt River in Phoenix