Gov. Hobbs signs order banning discrimination based on hair textures, styles

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday afternoon prohibiting discrimination based on someone’s hair. Hobbs was joined by Beverely Elliott, Executive Director of the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, Janelle Wood, Founder of Black Mother’s Forum, Donna Williams, President of the Phoenix Chapter of The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, and others.

The executive order will ban state agencies from discriminating against someone based on hair texture or styles, including braids, locs, twists, knots and headwraps. “For far too long Black women, men, and children have been deprived of educational and employment opportunities for wearing their natural hair,” said Governor Hobbs. “Today, I am issuing an Executive Order that demonstrates the need to prioritize the protection of culture, and allows individuals to show up as their true selves without being subjected to race-based hair discrimination.”

Hobbs explained the order was specific to Arizona workplaces and an extension of non-discrimination policies already in place. “This is a really critical first step, there’s more work to be done. We’re here because of the work of many of you and I’m really grateful for that and for paving the way to expand these changes to employers throughout the state. Not just employers, but to educational institutions and other places where people experience hair discrimination,” Hobbs explained.

Some Arizona cities have already passed similar laws, including Tempe and Tucson. Nationwide, this initiative has been known as the CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” Twenty other states currently have CROWN Acts in place.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.