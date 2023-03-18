March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

GCU eliminated from March Madness tournament in 82-70 loss to Gonzaga

Grand Canyon guard Josh Baker, left, pulls in the ball as Gonzaga forward Anton Watson defends...
Grand Canyon guard Josh Baker, left, pulls in the ball as Gonzaga forward Anton Watson defends in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)(John Leyba | AP)
By Alexis Cortez and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, CO (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona teams aren’t faring well in the NCAA March Madness tournament this year. GCU became the second Arizona school knocked out of the tournament, losing to three-seed Gonzaga 82-70 on Friday afternoon. Arizona State remains the lone wolf in the tournament for the state, but that could change as the Sun Devils face off against TCU at 7 p.m.

Zags senior Drew Timme brought his sweatband and his moustache back to March Madness and finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the third-seeded Bulldogs (29-5), who haven’t lost a first-round game in the tournament since 2008. Julian Strawther finished with a double-double, putting up 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Next up for Gonzaga is a game Sunday against the winner of a later West Region contest between TCU and Arizona State.

Like almost every Zag outside of Strawther, Timme was bottled up and frustrated in the first half, then came out of halftime and looked like a different player. After trailing by as many as seven, Timme’s three-point play gave Gonzaga a 48-40 lead early in the second half.

Ray Harrison answered with a driving layup on the next possession. After that, Gonzaga went on a 16-0 run during which the 14th-seeded Lopes (24-12), champions of the Western Athletic Conference, missed 11 straight shots and fell behind by as many as 22.

Earlier this week, the Lopes were dealing with an equipment mishap. The team arrived in Denver to find that their basketball gear wasn’t loaded onto the plane, leaving them without practice gear and equipment. Some players had to buy shoes at a nearby Nike store, while Regis University loaned some gear to the team for their practice. The team was covered thankfully after the gear was delivered on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

Arizona State guard Frankie Collins (10) drives to the basket against Stanford guard Michael...
Top Arizona State Players to Watch vs. TCU - First Round
The NCAA logo is seen on the whistle being held by an NCAA official during a First Four game in...
Top Players to Watch: TCU vs. Arizona State - First Round
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of a...
Arizona, Virginia add to reputations for March sadness
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) scores a basket over Princeton forward Keeshawn Kellman (32)...
UPSET! Arizona defeated 59-55 by Princeton in March Madness shocker