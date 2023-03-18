March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fiery crash leaves 1 dead, several injured including two Phoenix officers

A Phoenix Police SUV is among 4 other cars heavily damaged after a deadly accident Friday night...
One driver died at the scene, while five others, including the two officers in the police SUV, were rushed to a nearby hospital.(LLN | azfamily / lln)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A late-night crash involving at least five cars killed one person and sent numerous others to the hospital Friday night, including two Phoenix officers.

According to Police, Phoenix 911 received a call just after 10 p.m. reporting a multi-car crash that included a Phoenix police patrol SUV at 34th Street and McDowell Road. One of those drivers died at the scene, while five others, including the two officers in the police SUV, were rushed to the hospital. Most had non-life threatening injuries. One of the officers was released Saturday morning. However, a department spokesperson says the second officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, detectives say that the driver they think is at fault was seen running from the scene shortly after the crash. Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect or the type of car they were driving.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
A man has been arrested after attacking 3 officers at a Mesa Dutch Bros. location.
Man arrested after attacking 3 officers at Mesa Dutch Bros.

Latest News

It’s unknown how they got in the water or how long they’ve been stuck.
Rescue teams save 2 people stuck in flooded Salt River in Southwest Phoenix
Three teen males were arrested in connection to an alleged robbery and shooting death of a man...
3 teens arrested in alleged robbery and death of a man in west Phoenix
Great breezy weekend
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old killed and two others in hospital after an overnight shooting in Tempe