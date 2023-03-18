Fiery crash leaves 1 dead, several injured including two Phoenix officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A late-night crash involving at least five cars killed one person and sent numerous others to the hospital Friday night, including two Phoenix officers.

According to Police, Phoenix 911 received a call just after 10 p.m. reporting a multi-car crash that included a Phoenix police patrol SUV at 34th Street and McDowell Road. One of those drivers died at the scene, while five others, including the two officers in the police SUV, were rushed to the hospital. Most had non-life threatening injuries. One of the officers was released Saturday morning. However, a department spokesperson says the second officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, detectives say that the driver they think is at fault was seen running from the scene shortly after the crash. Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect or the type of car they were driving.

