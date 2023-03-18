Emergency crews working to rescue 2 people stuck in Salt River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency crews are working to rescue two people stuck in the Salt River on Friday night. Investigators say the victims are stuck in waist-deep water near 91st and Southern avenues. Arizona’s Family news chopper is over the scene as water is rushing around the two.

It’s unknown how they got in the water or how long they’ve been stuck. The investigation is ongoing.

