Emergency crews working to rescue 2 people stuck in Salt River

It’s unknown how they got in the water or how long they’ve been stuck.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency crews are working to rescue two people stuck in the Salt River on Friday night. Investigators say the victims are stuck in waist-deep water near 91st and Southern avenues. Arizona’s Family news chopper is over the scene as water is rushing around the two.

Investigators say the victims are stuck in waist-deep water near 91st and Southern avenues.

It’s unknown how they got in the water or how long they’ve been stuck. The investigation is ongoing.

