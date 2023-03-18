Dry weekend before next storm arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Expect a dry and pleasant start to the weekend. Morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s across the Valley, which will climb to the low 70s this afternoon. A forecast high of 74 degrees is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year in the Valley. Breezy conditions can be expected all weekend, with 10 to 20 mph wind speeds forecasted.

In the high country, dry weather can be expected across most of the mountains today, with just a slight chance for a few afternoon showers in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona. Sunday brings weather changes with chances for high country rain and snow. This is the first in a series of storms to sweep through our region this next week. Snow levels should be at about 6,500 to 7,500 feet from Sunday into Monday, with 1-2 inches expected at that level.

Sunday will be dry in the Valley, with mostly cloudy skies at times and highs in the mid-70s. Monday looks dry, too, with slight rain chances starting Monday night.

A strong area of low pressure moves into Arizona from California on Tuesday. The latest models show up to an inch of rain is possible Tuesday into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the Valley. Temperatures will drop to the 60s. Tuesday is a First Alert weather day across Arizona.

In the mountains of our state, look for upslope areas to see 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain. There will be times of snowfall as well, which could also be heavy. Current models show snow levels near 7,500 to 8,500 feet on Tuesday afternoon and evening, dropping to 5,500 to 6,500 feet Tuesday night. This could bring snow of 8-12 inches above 6,500 feet. Heavier snow would reduce the flooding potential with less runoff. Heavy rain at the lower elevation, however, will still lead to flooding potential.

Unsettled and cooler weather continues into Wednesday as the storm winds down, with dry conditions returning to the Valley from Thursday into next weekend.

