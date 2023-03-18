March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chandler Fire captain reprimanded for participating in high school assassin game

The letter claims Captain Ronnie Wetch was on duty when he used the fire truck to partially...
The letter claims Captain Ronnie Wetch was on duty when he used the fire truck to partially block the “drive” at an apartment complex where two other participants of the game were living.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The city reprimanded Chandler Fire Captain Ronnie Wetch for “inappropriately using City of Chandler resources to participate in a high school assassin game.” The letter sent to Wetch says it serves as an initial step in the disciplinary process.

The letter claims on Jan. 27, 2023, Wetch was on duty as the Captain of Ladder 288. Wetch used the truck to partially block the “drive” at an apartment complex where two other participants of the game were living. As those two drove around the truck, Wetch stopped them and had them roll down their window. That’s when Wetch’s daughter used the truck’s pressurized water can to spray them. The city claims that it put the two people at risk of physical harm and damage to personal property.

The city sent us a statement saying, “Our community expects excellent service from first responders. Captain Wetch has a long, dedicated career of 25 years with the Chandler Fire Department, but this incident represents a rare lapse in sound judgement.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

Crews rescuing 2 people trapped in Salt River in Phoenix
The dog is a heeler between five and six years old and wearing a red collar with a green leash.
Police looking for owner who abandoned sick dog at Pinetop-Lakeside humane society
It’s unknown how they got in the water or how long they’ve been stuck.
Emergency crews working to rescue 2 people stuck in Salt River
The suit asks for monetary compensation for Swifties impacted by the ticket debacle,
Arizona ‘Swiftie’ taking part in lawsuit against Ticketmaster