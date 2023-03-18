Chandler Fire captain reprimanded for participating in high school assassin game

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The city reprimanded Chandler Fire Captain Ronnie Wetch for “inappropriately using City of Chandler resources to participate in a high school assassin game.” The letter sent to Wetch says it serves as an initial step in the disciplinary process.

The letter claims on Jan. 27, 2023, Wetch was on duty as the Captain of Ladder 288. Wetch used the truck to partially block the “drive” at an apartment complex where two other participants of the game were living. As those two drove around the truck, Wetch stopped them and had them roll down their window. That’s when Wetch’s daughter used the truck’s pressurized water can to spray them. The city claims that it put the two people at risk of physical harm and damage to personal property.

The city sent us a statement saying, “Our community expects excellent service from first responders. Captain Wetch has a long, dedicated career of 25 years with the Chandler Fire Department, but this incident represents a rare lapse in sound judgement.”

