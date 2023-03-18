Big weather system expected for Arizona as spring begins

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It is the last weekend of winter! But, just as spring begins next week, another big storm is expected to hit Arizona.

For the weekend, lows on Saturday will drop to the mid-50s as we track a system that will cross through Arizona, leaving the Valley cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. There’ll be a chance for showers in the high country Sunday into Monday, with a chance of snow being mixed in for the mountains.

Monday is the first day of spring highs in the Valley will be in the mid-70s; in the evening, another system from California will pass through the state, bringing widespread rain to the Valley. We’re tracking a First Alert Weather day for Tuesday as rain chances hang around 70%. There’s potential for flooding, especially in areas along the salt river which is already seeing high levels due to water releases from the SRP. Highs on Tuesday through Thursday will also drop to the mid to upper 60s. The rain will stay in the forecast through Wednesday but expect sunnier skies in the afternoon.

The Valley will warm back up into the 70s on Friday before another system drops temperatures into the 60s on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.