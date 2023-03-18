March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Big weather system expected for Arizona as spring begins

There’ll be a chance for showers in the high country Sunday into Monday, with a chance of snow mixed in for the mountains. Steven Sarabia has the forecast.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It is the last weekend of winter! But, just as spring begins next week, another big storm is expected to hit Arizona.

For the weekend, lows on Saturday will drop to the mid-50s as we track a system that will cross through Arizona, leaving the Valley cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. There’ll be a chance for showers in the high country Sunday into Monday, with a chance of snow being mixed in for the mountains.

Monday is the first day of spring highs in the Valley will be in the mid-70s; in the evening, another system from California will pass through the state, bringing widespread rain to the Valley. We’re tracking a First Alert Weather day for Tuesday as rain chances hang around 70%. There’s potential for flooding, especially in areas along the salt river which is already seeing high levels due to water releases from the SRP. Highs on Tuesday through Thursday will also drop to the mid to upper 60s. The rain will stay in the forecast through Wednesday but expect sunnier skies in the afternoon.

The Valley will warm back up into the 70s on Friday before another system drops temperatures into the 60s on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way...
Park rangers warn of increase in mountain lion sightings in Northern Arizona

Latest News

Big weather system expected for Arizona as spring begins
7-day forecast for March 18, 2023 sees a dry weekend with a First Alert weather day on Tuesday.
Dry weekend before next storm arrives in Arizona
Great breezy weekend
Weekend temps in the 70s for central Arizona