African Lion ‘Baboo’ enjoys spring wildflowers at the Phoenix Zoo

Seven-year-old Baboo, an African Lion at the Phoenix Zoo, was caught on camera enjoying the newly bloomed spring wildflowers.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One animal at the Phoenix Zoo was seen frolicking in the wildflowers of the warm spring weather. Seven-year-old Baboo, an African Lion at the Phoenix Zoo, was caught on camera enjoying the newly bloomed spring wildflowers.

The 500-pound African Lion was seen walking through the Zoo’s Africa Trail, rubbing against and sniffing a branch of bright yellow wildflowers with a peaceful grin on his face.

The Phoenix Zoo is currently offering a $5 discount when you purchase your general daytime admission tickets online only at phoenixzoo.org.

