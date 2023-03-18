African Lion ‘Baboo’ enjoys spring wildflowers at the Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One animal at the Phoenix Zoo was seen frolicking in the wildflowers of the warm spring weather. Seven-year-old Baboo, an African Lion at the Phoenix Zoo, was caught on camera enjoying the newly bloomed spring wildflowers.

The 500-pound African Lion was seen walking through the Zoo’s Africa Trail, rubbing against and sniffing a branch of bright yellow wildflowers with a peaceful grin on his face.

