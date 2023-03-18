5-year-old killed and two others in hospital after an overnight shooting in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 5-year-old is dead and several others were injured after a shooting in Tempe overnight.

Police say they were called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday near 52nd Street and Broadway Road. Investigators say the car with one adult and six minors inside was driving along 52nd Street when another vehicle pulled alongside and started shooting at them. Multiple bullets hit three of the minors inside the vehicle and quickly took off before officers arrived.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to a nearby hospital, where one of them, a 5-year-old, later died. Investigators are now trying to get a good description of the driver and car of the suspect vehicle.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.