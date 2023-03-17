Woman suffers critical injury after hit-and-run in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman has been hospitalized after she was hit by a car Friday morning in west Phoenix. The hit-and-run happened around 5 a.m. on Thomas Road east of 51st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the street. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Phoenix police say.

The area will be closed while investigators figure out what led up to the hit-and-run. Arizona’s Family will update this story when more information is available.

