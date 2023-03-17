March Mayhem
Woman dead after being hit by car following fight with man in Laveen

Police say, Samantha Watson, 23, was in a fight with Brian Boone, 39, near the back passenger...
Police say, Samantha Watson, 23, was in a fight with Brian Boone, 39, near the back passenger side of a vehicle.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman is dead after being run over by a car following a fight with a man in Laveen on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a collision near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say 23-year-old Samantha Watson got in a fight with 39-year-old Brian Boone near the back passenger side of a vehicle. After the fight, Boone got in the backseat, and another woman in the car drove away.

Investigators say the driver ran over the Watson when she sped off. Watson died at the scene. Police say the driver remained on the scene, where she told police she didn’t know where Watson was and that she did not intentionally hit her.

Boone was arrested and booked into jail for domestic violence charges unrelated to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

