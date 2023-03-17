March Mayhem
‘Voice of the Suns’ Al McCoy to retire at the end of the season

Phoenix Suns announcer Al McCoy acknowledges the crowd during his ring of honor induction...
Phoenix Suns announcer Al McCoy acknowledges the crowd during his ring of honor induction ceremony at half time of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)((AP Photo/Matt York))
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A voice many Arizonans recognize on their TVs and radios is calling it a career after 50 years. The ‘Voice of the Suns’ and legendary broadcaster Al McCoy will retire at the end of the Suns 2022-23 season.

McCoy has been the team’s play-by-play broadcaster since 1972 and is currently in his 51st season with the Suns. He is the longest-tenured broadcaster in NBA history. McCoy previously said he initially planned to retire last year, but he was offered to call certain games for this season.

He has called many memorable Suns plays and seasons over 50 years, including the 1975-76 season. The Suns took down the Seattle Supersonics in the Western Conference Semifinals, then beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the conference finals to move on to the Finals against the Boston Celtics. Many will recognize his classic catchphrases, and you’ve surely heard “Zing go the Strings,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Shazam” while watching Suns games.

McCoy has battled health issues and has missed 13 home games this season. His final regular season call will be on April 9 before the postseason.

