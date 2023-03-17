Small plane crash lands at Mesa’s Falcon field airport after midair collision

MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials say two planes flying over Mesa collided mid-air, causing one to crash land at Falcon Field Municipal airport Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said they received initial reports of two planes declaring an emergency landing at Falcon Field after reporting they had experienced a mid-air collision. Firefighters at the airport said one of the planes landed without incident; however, the second one crash-landed towards the end of the runway. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear which aircraft they were from.

Airport officials referred additional questions to the FAA. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the federal agency for further details.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.