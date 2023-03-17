March Mayhem
Small plane crash lands at Mesa’s Falcon field airport after midair collision

FAA Investigators are looking at how a small aircraft crash landed at Mesa Falcon Field on...
A small aircraft crash landed at Mesa's Falcon Field on Friday after a mid-air collision with another small plane.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials say two planes flying over Mesa collided mid-air, causing one to crash land at Falcon Field Municipal airport Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said they received initial reports of two planes declaring an emergency landing at Falcon Field after reporting they had experienced a mid-air collision. Firefighters at the airport said one of the planes landed without incident; however, the second one crash-landed towards the end of the runway. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear which aircraft they were from.

Map showing Falcon Field Municipal Airport, owned and operated by the City of Mesa.
MAP: Falcon Field Municipal Airport(azfamily / Bing)

Airport officials referred additional questions to the FAA. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the federal agency for further details.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

