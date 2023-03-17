Pinal County deputy shoots, kills man who reportedly pulled out gun near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Pinal County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday evening after the man apparently pulled out a gun.

Around 7 p.m., the deputy was interviewing 36-year-old Michael Obregon, who was on a dirt bike near Mescalero and Hualapai drives. During the interview, the sheriff’s office said Obregon pulled out a gun, which was when the deputy fired his gun. The deputy attempted life-saving measures and called for an ambulance, but Obregon died at the scene. The deputy was not injured during the incident.

The sheriff’s office said Obregon had a felony warrant for a parole violation and that the dirt bike he was riding was stolen.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.