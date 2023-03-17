March Mayhem
Pinal County deputy shoots, kills man who reportedly pulled out gun near Casa Grande

Pinal County Sheriff's Vehicle
Pinal County Sheriff's Vehicle(Courtesy of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Pinal County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday evening after the man apparently pulled out a gun.

Around 7 p.m., the deputy was interviewing 36-year-old Michael Obregon, who was on a dirt bike near Mescalero and Hualapai drives. During the interview, the sheriff’s office said Obregon pulled out a gun, which was when the deputy fired his gun. The deputy attempted life-saving measures and called for an ambulance, but Obregon died at the scene. The deputy was not injured during the incident.

The sheriff’s office said Obregon had a felony warrant for a parole violation and that the dirt bike he was riding was stolen.

