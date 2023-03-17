Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left Phoenix officer hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody for a hit-and-run crash that left a Phoenix police officer seriously hurt earlier this week. Police arrested 21-year-old Marlon De Jesus Hernandez on Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, just after 12:30 a.m., investigators say the officer was driving near 40th and Oak streets, south of Thomas Road, when Hernandez ran a red light and struck the officer’s patrol car. The officer was trapped inside, but firefighters were able to rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say Hernandez and two other people inside the car ran away after the crash but were later found. Hernandez was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but later released and booked into jail. He will be charged with several felonies.

