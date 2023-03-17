March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left Phoenix officer hurt

Hernandez will be charged with several felonies.
Hernandez will be charged with several felonies.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody for a hit-and-run crash that left a Phoenix police officer seriously hurt earlier this week. Police arrested 21-year-old Marlon De Jesus Hernandez on Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, just after 12:30 a.m., investigators say the officer was driving near 40th and Oak streets, south of Thomas Road, when Hernandez ran a red light and struck the officer’s patrol car. The officer was trapped inside, but firefighters were able to rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say Hernandez and two other people inside the car ran away after the crash but were later found. Hernandez was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but later released and booked into jail. He will be charged with several felonies.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Police say, Samantha Watson, 23, was in a fight with Brian Boone, 39, near the back passenger...
Woman dead after being hit by car following fight with man in Laveen
Gas prices hold steady in Arizona during early to mid March 2023.
How gas prices have changed in Arizona in the last week