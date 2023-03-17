How gas prices have changed in Arizona in the last week

A gas station sign showing the price of gas in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gas prices hold steady in Arizona during early to mid March 2023.(azfamily)
By stacker and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Stacker/3TV/CBS 5) - Prices at the pump have held steady over the last week as financial turmoil dealt a blow to markets.

A gallon of gas was $3.46 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Arizona. Gas prices are as of March 17.

Demand for gasoline has held steady over the last seven days, increasing slightly, according to the Energy Information Administration. AAA described pricing trends as “calm” following bank failures at Silicon Valley Bank and other regional institutions that triggered financial panic and bailouts from the federal government this week.

The effects haven’t had much of an impact at all on oil and gas.

Arizona by the numbers

Gas current price: $3.96

Week change: +$0.02 (+0.5%)

Year Change: -$0.66 (-14.2%)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.39 (6/17/22)

Diesel current price: $4.43

Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

Year Change: -$0.69 (-13.6%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.94 (6/19/22)

Arizona gas prices
Find The Cheapest Gas Stations in Arizona

CLICK HERE to see where other drivers are reporting the cheapest gas near you.

Gas prices in the Phoenix metro are already the highest in the state and among the highest in...

Metros with the most expensive gas in Arizona

1. Scottsdale: $4.31

2. Peoria: $4.24

3. East Valley: $4.23

4. West Valley: $4.23

5. Glendale: $4.22

6. Phoenix (City): $4.22

7. Phoenix-Mesa: $4.20

8. Flagstaff: $3.84

9. Lake Havasu-Kingman: $3.83

10. Prescott: $3.70

11. Pima County: $3.61

12. Tucson: $3.60

13. Yuma: $3.59

14. Sierra Vista-Douglas: $3.54

States with the most expensive gas

1. California: $4.87

2. Hawaii: $4.84

3. Nevada: $4.29

States with the least expensive gas

1. Mississippi: $3.00

2. Oklahoma: $3.03

3. Texas: $3.05

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

