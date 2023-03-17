GOP-led Senate passes bills targeting drag shows

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two months into the legislative session, lawmakers appear nowhere close to agreeing on big issues like the budget. But the Republicans who control the Senate continued to pass bills on Thursday that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will likely veto.

Along a strict party-line vote, the GOP-led Senate approved bills targeting drag queen shows that are expected to be dead on arrival if they make it to the governor’s desk.

Sen. Anthony Kern, a Republican from Glendale, is the sponsor of both pieces of legislation. The proposals would restrict where drag shows could take place and include fines and potential jail time for violations.

Democrats argued that equating drag performers to an adult entertainers is wrong and discriminatory. The bills still need House approval before being sent to the governor’s office.

