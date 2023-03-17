Court documents: Police followed trail of blood, found teen girl’s body in pool

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three teens are facing charges after Tucson police found the body of a girl who had been shot and moved to a pool on Wednesday, March 15.

According to the interim complaint released on Friday, March 17, Tucson Police Department officers arrived at an apartment near East Fifth Street and North Country Club Road and found a trail of blood at the door. After speaking with two men inside the apartment, police followed the blood trail into an alley before finding the body of 17-year-old Azucena Reina Price in a pool. Police say she had a gunshot wound in her head.

TPD said Juventino Cervantes-Burke, Joshua Galen Wood and Christopher Deangelo Bravo were arrested in connection with the girl’s death.

Joshua Galen Wood. (Tucson Police Department)

Cervantes-Burke, 16, was arrested at his grandmother’s home without incident but he did not provide a statement. He is facing a charge of manslaughter and is being held without bond.

Wood, 19, is facing charges of concealment of a body, evidence tampering, hindering prosecution and third-degree burglary. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Bravo, 19, was charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Statements given by witnesses characterize the shooting as possibly being accidental.

According to the complaint, Wood first told police he was hosting a party and when he was outside, he hear a loud noise. When he went back inside, he said, everyone was gone. Bravo told him to tell the truth, and after changing his story numerous times, according to the document, Wood finally said Cervantes-Burke was playing with a loaded gun in the home when it went off, striking Price in the head.

Another unidentified friend told police they witnessed Cervantes-Burke recklessly brandishing the gun. Another unidentified witness told investigators Cervantes-Burke was the shooter, according to the document.

Wood said Cervantes-Burke allegedly dropped the gun after the fatal shot and fled. Wood also admitted, according to the complaint, that he wrapped Price’s body in a sheet, carried it through the alley, threw it over a wall and dragged it to the pool. He told police he burned the sheets.

The unidentified friend told police Wood asked for help moving the body. The witness refused, but saw Wood move the body, the complaint said.

Police recovered the burned sheets and found a handgun on the floorboard of Bravo’s vehicle, according to the document.

Christopher Deangelo Bravo. (Tucson Police Department)

Bravo told police he came over to the home and that everyone had left, and something bad had happened.

Wood told investigators he buried the gun in the alley and called Bravo to ask him for help. The complaint said Wood showed Bravo the blood trail and body while also telling him about the buried gun.

Bravo allegedly dug up the gun, telling Wood, “it was not a good idea to conceal the gun so close to where the body had been concealed.” Bravo took the gun and put it in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

