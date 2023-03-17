March Mayhem
Beautiful weekend weather around Phoenix-area

It's a dry but cloudy week with a possible First Alert day on Tuesday.
By Royal Norman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure, not very strong, will be moving across Arizona through the weekend. That will bring us dry, mild weather with temperatures below average for this time of year. Expect highs in the mid-70s in the deserts and 40s and 50s in the mountains. Unfortunately, the weather break will be short-lived as another storm system is lining up for Arizona. By the afternoon hours on Tuesday, we expect scattered rain and snow showers to be forming around the state.

We’re still more than 72 hours out, so the timing and intensity of the storm are a little murky. However, we do have high confidence we will see rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. The question is how much and when it starts. Regarding accumulations, we could see up to 12″ of snow around Flagstaff. For the Valley, ¼” to ½” is a likely expectation. Then there’s the timing. This complex storm will most likely produce showers around the Valley by Tuesday afternoon, with the heaviest rain overnight into Wednesday. And that’s pretty much our initial timing on the snow as well.

Our lowest designation for Tuesday in the Valley is a possible First Alert. Over the weekend, as the specifics come into higher resolution and timing becomes clearer, we’ll alert, if necessary, on the proper day. But this is your early heads up as we head into an enjoyable weather weekend.

