Arizona Animal Welfare league seeking donations for spring

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Animal Welfare League is seeking food and other special care items at its shelter facility for pets looking for their permanent families.

The organization is seeking the following donations from the public:

Purina one pro plan canned puppy

IAMS perfect portions kitten pate

Kirkland Dog Biscuits

Bath towels

Clorox Bleach

HE unscented liquid laundry detergent

Donations can be made in person or online at AAWL’s Amazon Wishlist here!

