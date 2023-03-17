Arizona Animal Welfare league seeking donations for spring
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Animal Welfare League is seeking food and other special care items at its shelter facility for pets looking for their permanent families.
The organization is seeking the following donations from the public:
- Purina one pro plan canned puppy
- IAMS perfect portions kitten pate
- Kirkland Dog Biscuits
- Bath towels
- Clorox Bleach
- HE unscented liquid laundry detergent
Donations can be made in person or online at AAWL’s Amazon Wishlist here!
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.