March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell

The more than 1,700-acre property is listed for $3.9 million
By Grace Runkel and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLANDTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The property at the center of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial could soon have a new owner.

The 1,700-acre hunting property became infamous during the six-week double murder trial as the site where Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

The Crosby Land Company, a brokerage and consulting firm, is listing the property and confirmed with FOX Carolina it is under contract. A spokesperson said they did not know when the deal would be finalized.

The property includes a 5,275 sq. ft. home, guest cottage, equipment shed, fishpond, shooting range and kennels.

Caption

“The location, ecosystem, and water features make this an ideal candidate for a conservation easement. The next owner may be the beneficiary of considerable tax advantages that may be available through the donation of an easement,” the listing says. “This is truly a top-tier property, complete with all the improvements and amenities one would expect from a high-end sporting property with little or no deferred maintenance cost.”

Murdaugh is convicted of shooting and killing Maggie and Paul by the kennels on June 7, 2021.

During Murdaugh’s trial, the jury visited Moselle at the defense’s request.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

The parents of a Black man who was having a psychotic episode and died in custody last fall...
Family seeks jailer punishments after beaten inmate’s death
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Pollen counts increasing in Arizona after all the rain last week
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for