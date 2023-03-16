March Mayhem
Woman assaulted by boyfriend in Peoria was run over by 2 vehicles, police say

Lorenzo Colorado, 30, reportedly hit his girlfriend in the face, knocking her out in the middle of the street during a heated argument.(Courtesy of the Peoria Police Department)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say the woman assaulted by her boyfriend on Monday in Peoria was run over by two vehicles.

Court documents say that 30-year-old Katrinna Gutierrez was arguing with her boyfriend, 30-year-old Lorenzo Colorado. Around 8:20 p.m., Peoria police received a call reporting a man hitting a woman walking southbound on 75th Avenue near Golden Lane, south of Olive Avenue. Surveillance video captured Gutierrez and Colorado arguing and, at one point, she threw her purse at her boyfriend, who started collecting the items falling out of the purse. Gutierrez starts walking away from Colorado, who, after picking up the items, walked toward her and reportedly swung his right arm at her head, documents say. Gutierrez immediately fell onto the ground motionless as Colorado ran away.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man who assaulted woman before deadly crash arrested, Peoria police say

After about 20 seconds, according to documents, surveillance video recorded a gray pickup truck running over the unconscious Gutierrez. She was then run over by a Ford Mustang driving behind the truck. The truck driver continued on the road while the driver in the Mustang stopped and called the police.

Colorado was arrested on Wednesday. During his interview with investigators, he reportedly said they had been drinking that day and got into an argument over a pair of shoes. When Gutierrez started walking into the road, Colorado said he was concerned for her safety and tried to pull her out of the road. However, when police showed him the surveillance video, he said he did not remember allegedly striking her in the face, documents say.

Colorado was booked into jail on multiple charges, including 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.


