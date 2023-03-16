UPSET! Arizona defeated 59-55 by Princeton in March Madness shocker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- UPSET ALERT! Arizona has been knocked out of the March Madness tournament by Princeton on Thursday afternoon. It’s one of the biggest shockers of the tournament as President Biden chose Arizona to take it all this year.

Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school’s first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years. The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points to finish the upset, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:21.

Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton’s first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when current coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers. Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region. The Tigers beat Utah State 76-65.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points for the Wildcats (28-7), who haven’t won a tournament game in consecutive years since 2014-15.

Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament.



I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

Just a few days ago, the Wildcats took home the PAC-12 title in an exciting matchup against UCLA. Arizona won 61-59 and it was the second year in a row Arizona beat UCLA in the Pac-12 title game.

