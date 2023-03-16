March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

UPSET! Arizona defeated 59-55 by Princeton in March Madness shocker

Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) scores a basket over Princeton forward Keeshawn Kellman (32)...
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) scores a basket over Princeton forward Keeshawn Kellman (32) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- UPSET ALERT! Arizona has been knocked out of the March Madness tournament by Princeton on Thursday afternoon. It’s one of the biggest shockers of the tournament as President Biden chose Arizona to take it all this year.

Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school’s first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years. The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points to finish the upset, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:21.

Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton’s first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when current coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers. Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region. The Tigers beat Utah State 76-65.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points for the Wildcats (28-7), who haven’t won a tournament game in consecutive years since 2014-15.

Just a few days ago, the Wildcats took home the PAC-12 title in an exciting matchup against UCLA. Arizona won 61-59 and it was the second year in a row Arizona beat UCLA in the Pac-12 title game.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

“Portions of our baggage, including team practice gear and athletic equipment, was not loaded...
March Madness hits GCU basketball team early after baggage crew forgets to load teams equipment on flight
The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022,...
Are you betting big? March Madness wagers expected to be record breaking
Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) and Nevada's Trey Pettigrew (3) go for a loose ball...
Arizona State’s big first half buries Nevada in First Four
The Final Four logo is seen on the Wilson basketball during a First Four game in the NCAA men's...
Top Gonzaga Players to Watch vs. Grand Canyon - First Round