Triple Twist $1.5 million winning ticket sold at Surprise Walmart

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One lucky winner in the Valley is now $1.5 million richer! The Arizona Lottery says Wednesday’s Triple Twist drawing had a winning jackpot ticket sold to someone at a Surprise Walmart located near Greenway and Reems roads, with the winning numbers 1-18-19-30-32-42.

The jackpot was worth $1,530,002, and the Arizona Lottery says the player also won a separate $2,000 on the same ticket, totaling the prize to $1,532,002.

