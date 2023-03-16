Triple Twist $1.5 million winning ticket sold at Surprise Walmart
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One lucky winner in the Valley is now $1.5 million richer! The Arizona Lottery says Wednesday’s Triple Twist drawing had a winning jackpot ticket sold to someone at a Surprise Walmart located near Greenway and Reems roads, with the winning numbers 1-18-19-30-32-42.
The jackpot was worth $1,530,002, and the Arizona Lottery says the player also won a separate $2,000 on the same ticket, totaling the prize to $1,532,002.
