Train that derailed in Mohave County was carrying corn syrup, not hazardous materials

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials are investigating after a train derailed in Mohave County on Wednesday evening.

Officials say the train derailed on Interstate 40 near the Arizona/Nevada border. While no spills have been reported, sheriff deputies initially reported that the train could have been carrying hazardous materials. However, the railway say those reports were untrue.

“BNSF Railway can confirm that a train carrying corn syrup derailed” around 7:40 p.m., company spokesperson Lena Kent told CNN in an email. “There were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved.”

The crash also caused delays for Amtrak trains traveling to and from Los Angeles, according to several tweets from the train company.

UPDATE: As of 11:11pm MT, Southwest Chief Train 3 which departed Chicago (CHI) on 3/14 continues to hold in Winslow (WLO) due to a disabled freight train ahead. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) March 16, 2023

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF Railway are still actively responding to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

