March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Train that derailed in Mohave County was carrying corn syrup, not hazardous materials

Officials say the train derailed on Interstate 40 near the Arizona/California border and was carrying toxic chemicals, but no spills have been reported.
By Alexis Cortez and Jason Sillman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials are investigating after a train derailed in Mohave County on Wednesday evening.

Officials say the train derailed on Interstate 40 near the Arizona/Nevada border. While no spills have been reported, sheriff deputies initially reported that the train could have been carrying hazardous materials. However, the railway say those reports were untrue.

“BNSF Railway can confirm that a train carrying corn syrup derailed” around 7:40 p.m., company spokesperson Lena Kent told CNN in an email. “There were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved.”

The crash also caused delays for Amtrak trains traveling to and from Los Angeles, according to several tweets from the train company.

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF Railway are still actively responding to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

RELATED: Overstress, broken rail determined as the main causes in Tempe train derailment, NTSB finds

Records from Union Pacific showed the company had removed the guard rail in the derailment area after a previous train derailed on the same bridge a few weeks

The derailment happened when a westbound Union Pacific Railroad freight train traveled over...

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

Alkurdi faces multiple charges.
Police: Chandler man bought gun just days before shooting, killing wife in front of their kids
Breaking News: BNSF train derailment in Mohave County Arizona
Man accused of killing wife in front of 4 kids at Chandler apartment
Several roads in Maricopa County shut down following rain, water release