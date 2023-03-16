Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials are investigating after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Mohave County on Wednesday evening. Officials say the train derailed on Interstate 40 near the Arizona/Nevada border and was carrying toxic chemicals, but no spills have been reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF Railway are responding to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

