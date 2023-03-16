St. Pepper’s Day honors dog hoping to be adopted at Arizona Humane Society

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Humane Society (AHS) introduced St. Pepper’s Day in honor of one special senior dog that has been waiting over 170 days for adoption.

Pepper is a 11-year-old Catahoula mix, and came to AHS in September of 2022. As the shelter’s longest adoptable resident, it only seems fair that Pepper has a day dedicated to him. To celebrate, he was groomed and treated to a full spa day. He even has a shamrock bandana to stay with the trends this weekend!

But, Pepper is still waiting to find his forever home. He arrived at AHS after his previous owner died. Nevertheless, Pepper is still a puppy at heart and will never pass up a game of fetch.

Anyone interested in adopting Pepper will not have to pay any adoption fees. Click here for more information and interested adopters can meet Pepper at AHS’ South Mountain location.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.