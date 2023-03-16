March Mayhem
Shooting near downtown Phoenix injures two people

A man and a woman were hit by gunfire near Van Buren and 16th streets. The woman has non-life threatening injuries, while the man has serious injuries, police say.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting east of downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers responded around 4 a.m. to the intersection of Van Buren and 16th streets. Officers found a woman who was struck by a stray bullet, and she was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a man was also hit by bullets while driving in his car near the area, but he drove himself to a hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects have been identified yet and police are on the scene and investigating what led up to the shooting.

