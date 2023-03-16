Sedona, Verdes Lakes neighborhoods evacuating due to flooding
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several neighborhoods in Sedona and Verdes Lakes are under an evacuation order due to high water levels on Wednesday. Residents are asked to find shelter with family or friends or head to Camp Verde High School. The water at Oak Creek Canyon and Wet Beaver Creek is rising as more rain is expected. Officials say the water at Wet Beaver Creek is already rising over nine feet and will reach over 13 feet by 2:30 a.m.
The following areas are under a “GO” evacuation notice:
- Trails End Rd
- Trails End Ln
- Blackhawk Ln
- Newcastle Ln
- Oak Creek Mobilodge
- Copper Cliffs Dr
- Copper Cliffs Ln
- Sycamore Rd
- The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
- Center for the New Age
- Rancho Sedona RV park
- houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln
- Town of Camp Verde
Residents and businesses near Oak Creek can also bring a shovel and fill up sandbags. Visit the City Maitenance Yard, city lot adjacent to Sedona Red Rock High School, Uptown Public Parking Lot and Sedona United Methodist Church to get sandbags. The City Maitenance Yard is by appointment only.
Homeowners are asked to pay attention to flood warnings and advisories by the National Weather Service. If you come across flooded low-river crossings and driveways, don’t try to cross. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.