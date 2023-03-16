Sedona, Verdes Lakes neighborhoods evacuating due to flooding

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several neighborhoods in Sedona and Verdes Lakes are under an evacuation order due to high water levels on Wednesday. Residents are asked to find shelter with family or friends or head to Camp Verde High School. The water at Oak Creek Canyon and Wet Beaver Creek is rising as more rain is expected. Officials say the water at Wet Beaver Creek is already rising over nine feet and will reach over 13 feet by 2:30 a.m.

The following areas are under a “GO” evacuation notice:

Trails End Rd

Trails End Ln

Blackhawk Ln

Newcastle Ln

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Dr

Copper Cliffs Ln

Sycamore Rd

The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park

houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln

Town of Camp Verde

Residents and businesses near Oak Creek can also bring a shovel and fill up sandbags. Visit the City Maitenance Yard, city lot adjacent to Sedona Red Rock High School, Uptown Public Parking Lot and Sedona United Methodist Church to get sandbags. The City Maitenance Yard is by appointment only.

Homeowners are asked to pay attention to flood warnings and advisories by the National Weather Service. If you come across flooded low-river crossings and driveways, don’t try to cross. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

