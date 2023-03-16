Roads reopen after deadly crash in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An intersection in east Mesa is back open after a deadly crash Wednesday night where a car with four people crashed into a pole.

Mesa police say the single-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Ellsworth and Guadalupe roads around 10 p.m. Officers told Arizona’s Family that four people were trapped inside the vehicle and needed rescue.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened Thursday morning.

