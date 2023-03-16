March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Roads reopen after deadly crash in east Mesa

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S. Ellsworth roads for several hours. The area has since reopened.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An intersection in east Mesa is back open after a deadly crash Wednesday night where a car with four people crashed into a pole.

Mesa police say the single-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Ellsworth and Guadalupe roads around 10 p.m. Officers told Arizona’s Family that four people were trapped inside the vehicle and needed rescue.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

Mohave County Sheriff's spokeswoman says the train derailed near Interstate 40 and the...
Train that derailed in Mohave County was carrying corn syrup, not hazardous materials
Alkurdi faces multiple charges.
Police: Chandler man bought gun just days before shooting, killing wife in front of their kids
Breaking News: BNSF train derailment in Mohave County Arizona
Man accused of killing wife in front of 4 kids at Chandler apartment