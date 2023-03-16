Police seek suspect who shot, killed man at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man has died after he was found shot in his Phoenix apartment on Wednesday.

Around 10:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Michael Anthony Amarillas, with multiple gunshot wounds. Amarillas was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries.

Detectives say they are looking for the suspect, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.

