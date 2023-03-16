March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police seek suspect who shot, killed man at Phoenix apartment complex

Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man has died after he was found shot in his Phoenix apartment on Wednesday.

Around 10:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Michael Anthony Amarillas, with multiple gunshot wounds. Amarillas was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries.

Detectives say they are looking for the suspect, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

Video from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed multiple patrol vehicles surrounding home near...
Police: Officer shoots suspect who fired toward police in Mesa
A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Arizona family was fined $500 for apparent abandoned car they sold off years ago
Prescott Valley police say they dangerous synthetic opioid was found during an overdose call....
‘Gray Death,’ made up of dangerous opioids, shows up in Prescott Valley