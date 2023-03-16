March Mayhem
Paxlovid not linked to COVID rebound, FDA says

The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the drug's full approval.
The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the drug's full approval.(CNN, Pfizer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Advisers for the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to consider full approval for Pfizer’s Paxlovid.

The FDA gave the COVID-19 anti-viral emergency use authorization in 2021 for treating mild to moderate illness in high-risk adults.

Since then, more than 8 million people have received the drug.

Some users had reported a return of symptoms and a positive COVID-19 test after finishing the five-day course of Paxlovid.

However, clinical trial data has concluded that there is no clear association with a COVID-19 rebound.

Agency experts say Paxlovid is a safe and effective treatment.

The FDA is expected to complete its review for approval in May.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

