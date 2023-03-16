March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Partly cloudy skies in the Valley and flood threat continues

Today into tomorrow, dry weather returns to the Valley, with isolated showers still possible in the higher elevations.
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for a high of 70 degrees in the Valley today under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are mostly in the 70s for the next 7 days.
Temperatures are mostly in the 70s for the next 7 days.(Arizona's Family)

A strong and wet spring storm system moves out of Arizona today. The storm left about a half inch of rain in most parts of the Valley Wednesday. Thunderstorms also rolled across the metro area yesterday evening. Today into tomorrow, dry weather returns to the Valley, with isolated showers still possible in the higher elevations.

In the High Country, several Flood Warnings are still in effect because of high and fast-flowing rivers and creeks. A Flood Watch also continues for lower elevations of Yavapai County and portions of Gila County. Oak Creek in Sedona crested overnight and is beginning to go down.

Over the weekend, weak ridging of high pressure brings a slight warm-up and likely dry weather for the Valley. In the High Country, look for a slight chance of rain and snow Saturday and a better chance Sunday.

Next week, another atmospheric river event is shaping up for California. Some of this rain is likely to move into Arizona next Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll keep you updated on what to expect as the storm gets closer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

Flood warnings still active and it's a 70 degree week
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert WX Day: Constant rain hitting the Phoenix area, thunderstorms possible
Rain to clear up to end the work week in the Phoenix-area
A cloudy week ahead with temps mostly in the low-70s in the Phoenix area
A cloudy week ahead with temps mostly in the low-70s in the Phoenix area