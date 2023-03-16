Partly cloudy skies in the Valley and flood threat continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for a high of 70 degrees in the Valley today under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are mostly in the 70s for the next 7 days. (Arizona's Family)

A strong and wet spring storm system moves out of Arizona today. The storm left about a half inch of rain in most parts of the Valley Wednesday. Thunderstorms also rolled across the metro area yesterday evening. Today into tomorrow, dry weather returns to the Valley, with isolated showers still possible in the higher elevations.

In the High Country, several Flood Warnings are still in effect because of high and fast-flowing rivers and creeks. A Flood Watch also continues for lower elevations of Yavapai County and portions of Gila County. Oak Creek in Sedona crested overnight and is beginning to go down.

Over the weekend, weak ridging of high pressure brings a slight warm-up and likely dry weather for the Valley. In the High Country, look for a slight chance of rain and snow Saturday and a better chance Sunday.

Next week, another atmospheric river event is shaping up for California. Some of this rain is likely to move into Arizona next Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll keep you updated on what to expect as the storm gets closer.

