Many things to do this week all around Phoenix Metro

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Taylor Swift is in town, the Arizona Tennis Classic has arrived and you even have the opportunity to see the King of Rock N’Roll himself, Elvis Presley (sort of), in the East Valley this week. Check out our line-up of awesome events coming to the Phoenix area between March 16-23!

Phoenix

March 13-19: 2023 Arizona Tennis Classic | Phoenix Country Club - 2901 E. 7th St.

The Classic has been back on the court since Monday, so you don’t want to miss out on the last few matches before Sunday. The event is benefiting the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Serve the Future this year, featuring 20 players ranked in the ATP Top 70 across the world, six ranked in the ATP top 50, and 2 ranked in the top 30. Click here for tickets.

March 18-19: C.S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In | Herberger Theatre Center - 222 E. Monroe St.

Award-winning actor Max McLean is stopping at the Herberger to introduce you to C.S. Lewis as an individual, his perspectives on life, and his works. After the show, McLean will host a post-show discussion. Children under age 4 will not be admitted, and the show will run for 90 minutes without intermission. Click here for tickets.

March 18 - Taylor Swift Drag Brunch | CB Live - 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Want to find out if the high was worth the pain? Kick off TayTay’s new tour in Phoenix with this themed drag brunch starring drag Swift impersonator Jade Jolie from RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Boulet Brother’s Dragula. Shows will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., so you have two chances to get your mimosas in this weekend. Two drink minimum, 21+ up. Tickets are available here.

Glendale

March 17-18 - The Eras Tour U.S. Leg | State Farm Stadium - 1 Cardinals Dr.

For just two nights, Taylor Swift is kicking off her Eras tour in Glendale alongside Paramore and GAYLE. There’re still seats available, so get them here while you can!

March 17 - Zootopia - Foothills Park | 5708 W. Union Hills Dr.

This Disney classic is perfect for all ages, telling the story of an unlikely friendship between a fox and a bunny trying to make it in the big city. There will also be activities and food trucks available for all your movie-snackin’ needs. Showtime starts at 5 p.m.

Tempe

March 20 - Elle King: A-Freakin-Men Tour Presented by Slow & Low | Marquee Theatre - 730 N. Mill Ave.

Elle King is on her 2023 tour and will be dropping by the Marquee for one night only. The Red Clay Strays will be opening for her. General tickets are still available starting at $40 here.

Chandler

March 19 - King In Concert: An Elvis Tribute | Chandler Center for the Arts - 250 N. Arizona Ave.

Victor Trevino, Jr., world-renowned Elvis impersonator and performer, will bring the heat as the King of Rock & Roll to the Chandler Center of the Arts. He has been deemed the title of #1 Elvis Tribute Artist in the world and has starred in the LEGENDS IN CONCERT show at the Las Vegas Flamingo hotel. Click here for tickets.

Scottsdale

March 17 - Tanya Tucker | Talking Stick Resort - 9800 E. Talking Stick Way

The Texas star, whose been singing all across the world, is performing for one night at Talking Stick. Her many albums have landed her 23 Top 40 album list and a string of 56 Top 40 singles. Her first big hit, “Delta Dawn,” was released when she was just 13 in 1972. Don’t miss out, and get your tickets now!

March 19 - Scottsdale Philharmonic | Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts - 380 E. Second St.

The Philharmonic is breathing new life into such classic pieces as Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, Schubert’s Rosamunde Overture, and so many other delightful classics you can enjoy in person. Tickets start at just $15 here.

Gilbert

March 18 - Boots in the Park Presents Chris Young, Trace Adkins & Friends | Gilbert Regional Park - 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd.

Join several of your favorite country singers in Gilbert as they grace the stage along with a festival of music, vendors, cocktails, games and more. Often called “Arizona’s BEST country music party,” previous guests have included star-studded musicians such as Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, and many others. Tickets start at $79 here.

March 21 | The Gazebo [Opening Night] | Hale Theatre - 50 W. Page Ave.

This thriller comedy will delight, as it’s based on the film starring Glen Ford and Debbie Reynolds of the same name. A delightful whodunnit— a TV writer finds himself doing his best to pull off “the perfect crime.” The show will run for a little over two hours and seats for opening night are limited for both showtimes, so get them now while you can!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.