Man who assaulted woman before deadly crash arrested, Peoria police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man in connection to the assault and death of a woman earlier this week in Peoria. On Wednesday, just before 1 p.m., officers took 30-year-old Lorenzo Colorado into custody. He will be booked on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, endangerment and assault.

On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Peoria police were called to a collision near 75th Avenue and Golden Lane, south of Olive Avenue. Investigators said Colorado and 30-year-old Katrinna Gutierrez were arguing on the sidewalk when Colorado assaulted Gutierrez. Colorado then took off and left Gutierrez lying on the road. However, a car then hit Gutierrez, and she died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and they weren’t impaired or speeding, police said.

