Man seriously hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in a north Phoenix apartment complex Wednesday night.

Phoenix police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting call at Vaseo Apartments on 7th Street just south of Greenway Parkway. The man who was shot took himself to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

Detectives say they are looking for a suspect and are investigating what led up to the shooting.

