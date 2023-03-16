March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man seriously hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex

(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in a north Phoenix apartment complex Wednesday night.

Phoenix police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting call at Vaseo Apartments on 7th Street just south of Greenway Parkway. The man who was shot took himself to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

Detectives say they are looking for a suspect and are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed

Latest News

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls dead after weather, speed caused crash in east Mesa
Oak Creek is seeing water levels rise as more storms are expected to hit the area Wednesday.
Flood waters prompt evacuations near Sedona while Phoenix-area hit with rain, wind
Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool and she was rushed to the hospital.
2-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from backyard pool in Maricopa
Temperatures are mostly in the 70s for the next 7 days.
Partly cloudy skies in the Valley and flood threat continues