Man in custody after leading Mesa police on chase to Phoenix casino

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after leading officers on a brief chase through the East Valley that ended at a Phoenix casino Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say officers were doing a follow-up investigation and searching for a man who had several felony warrants. Police spotted him inside a car and began to follow him to Tempe. Officers tried to pull him over, but he didn’t stop and sped off. Police tried to use a grappler to get the suspect to stop, but it didn’t work. He continued driving until he pulled into the top floor of the parking lot at Desert Diamond Casino near 91st and Northern avenues. The man then got out and ran away but was taken into custody shortly afterward.

No one was hurt during the pursuit. The suspect hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

