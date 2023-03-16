March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man in custody after leading Mesa police on chase to Phoenix casino

The suspect had several felony warrants.
The suspect had several felony warrants.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after leading officers on a brief chase through the East Valley that ended at a Phoenix casino Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say officers were doing a follow-up investigation and searching for a man who had several felony warrants. Police spotted him inside a car and began to follow him to Tempe. Officers tried to pull him over, but he didn’t stop and sped off. Police tried to use a grappler to get the suspect to stop, but it didn’t work. He continued driving until he pulled into the top floor of the parking lot at Desert Diamond Casino near 91st and Northern avenues. The man then got out and ran away but was taken into custody shortly afterward.

No one was hurt during the pursuit. The suspect hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

Arizona Education Association president Marisol Garcia says this hotline will only worsen the...
Hundreds of Arizona teachers gather in protest of Horne’s ‘Empower Hotline’
South of Sedona, Village of Oak Creek is experiencing flood waters
Snowmelt in Flagstaff has locals happy, but visitors disappointed
A cloudy week ahead with temps mostly in the low-70s in the Phoenix area
A cloudy week ahead with temps mostly in the low-70s in the Phoenix area
He will be booked on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, endangerment and assault.
Man who assaulted woman before deadly crash arrested, Peoria police say