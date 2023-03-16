March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gila County sheriffs arrest man accused of double murders in October

Hunter Stanfield was booked into the Gila County jail and faces two first-degree murder charges.
Hunter Stanfield was booked into the Gila County jail and faces two first-degree murder charges.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHISPERING PINES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After months of investigation, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man connected to a double homicide last year.

Police say 19-year-old Hunter Stanfield was taken into custody on Tuesday for the murder of Chase Stanfield, 39, and Gail Stanfield, 50. On Oct. 27, 2022, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the Whispering Pines subdivision just north of Payson. Deputies say a man and woman, later identified as Chase and Gail, were found in the home shot several times.

“I am thankful to the detectives that have worked this case nonstop to follow all leads, collect and evaluate all evidence. This was a time-consuming investigation and the detective’s dedication to the community and justice should be commended,” said Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd.

Hunter was booked into the Gila County jail and faces two first-degree murder charges. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office did not share the relationship between the Hunter and the victims.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

Pepper is a 11-year-old dog hoping to find his forever home
St. Pepper’s Day honors dog hoping to be adopted at Arizona Humane Society
The toddler died on Thursday morning.
2-year-old girl dead after being pulled from backyard pool in Maricopa
The department said it’s getting a ton of use, but it hasn’t come without its problems.
‘Empower’ hotline by Arizona Dept. of Education dealing with prank calls in first week
Lorenzo Colorado, 30, reportedly hit his girlfriend in the face, knocking her out in the middle...
Woman assaulted by boyfriend in Peoria was run over by 2 vehicles, police say