Gila County sheriffs arrest man accused of double murders in October

WHISPERING PINES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After months of investigation, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man connected to a double homicide last year.

Police say 19-year-old Hunter Stanfield was taken into custody on Tuesday for the murder of Chase Stanfield, 39, and Gail Stanfield, 50. On Oct. 27, 2022, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the Whispering Pines subdivision just north of Payson. Deputies say a man and woman, later identified as Chase and Gail, were found in the home shot several times.

“I am thankful to the detectives that have worked this case nonstop to follow all leads, collect and evaluate all evidence. This was a time-consuming investigation and the detective’s dedication to the community and justice should be commended,” said Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd.

Hunter was booked into the Gila County jail and faces two first-degree murder charges. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office did not share the relationship between the Hunter and the victims.

