Flooding continues up north, Phoenix warm-up begins!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding persists in parts of the state as yet another powerful storm drenched the southwest. The rainfall here in the Valley was .80″ yesterday and this morning at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the NWS Phoenix Rainfall Index, 100% of the gauges received an average of .53″.

From the PHX Rainfall Index (AZ Family)

After this morning’s rainfall, 27% of gauges recorded measurable rain with a .02″ average. Heavy rains have produced many areas of flooding across northern Arizona. 1″-3″ inches of snow fell, but most of the precipitation fell as rain. Areas of rain in the Oak Creek area near Sedona saw well over an inch of rain. Many of these creeks and streams will still flow with great force for days, even with drier weather ahead. The Flood Warning for the Salt River has been extended until March 25 as the upstream dam releases to allow more room for the snowmelt.

In the Valley tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s. However, we are kicking off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warmer, with highs in the low 70s. Look for areas of high clouds streaming in from the west over Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will gradually warm to the low to mid-70s, which is still cooler than average for this time of year. In the high country, look for a slight chance of rain and snow Saturday and a better chance Sunday.

As we roll into next week, another storm possibility comes on Tuesday with a chance for rain. With the ongoing flood situation, we will keep you updated on the timing and amount of rainfall across the Valley and around the state.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.