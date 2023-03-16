First Alert WX Day: Constant rain hitting the Phoenix area, thunderstorms possible

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day across the state as a storm brings big changes to the state. Rain has been pretty consistent throughout the day so far across the state. Some areas across the Valley have already received nearly a quarter of an inch this afternoon. Our high-res model is showing heavy rain tonight as the front moves through. Thunderstorms are possible this evening, and the timing looks to be around 8 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has places like Phoenix, Casa Grande, Prescott, Lake Havasu and Kingman under a ‘Marginal Risk’ for thunderstorms with the possibility of gusty winds and small hail or graupel.

Many areas across the Phoenix metro could see 0.25″-0.50″ tonight, with the possibility of over an inch in higher terrain areas. In parts of the high country, a Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow afternoon. Because of heavy rain, this will lead to increased snowmelt which could create flooding in creeks, washes and even on roadways. Be extra careful while driving, and remember to turn around, don’t drown. The high country will mainly see rain throughout the evening, with up to two inches possible. Late tonight, snow levels will fall to nearly 6,500 feet, with accumulation expected above 8000 feet.

Temperatures are also much cooler today than yesterday. Yesterday our high was 80 degrees in Phoenix, and today we are struggling to make it out of the 50s. Temperatures dropped below 60 degrees just after 9 a.m. this morning and have stayed in the 50s since. The weather pattern quiets down for the rest of the work week, with temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday and lower 70s Friday. For the weekend, temperatures will stay around 70 degrees, and we could see our next chance for showers.

Share your weather photos and videos with Arizona’s Family!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.