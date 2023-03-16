Evacuation orders lifted for Sedona area

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People living in several neighborhoods around Sedona, Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas are being allowed to go back home. On Wednesday, they were evacuated due to rising floodwaters. Evacuation orders remain in effect for the town of Camp Verde. Low-lying areas along the Verde River were flooding as of Thursday afternoon.

Coconino County issued a warning to drivers who travel on unpaved roads. The county says snowmelt combined with recent rains has made some of these dirt roads very muddy. The county is asking that folks heed all posted road warnings and closures.

SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff is closed because boulders and rocks fell onto the road. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Boulders fell onto SR89A between Sedona and Flagstaff. (Arizona's Family)

Meanwhile, in the Valley, Maricopa County closed off more low-water crossings because of flooding on Wednesday. The storm, combined with recent water releases from SRP, means the Valley will see high water levels at crossings for several days.

There are multiple areas closed off:

Gilbert Road, north of Loop 202, at Salt River

McKellips Road at Salt River

67th Avenue and Broadway Road at Salt River

91st Avenue at Salt River

El Mirage Road at Gila River

Homeowners are asked to pay attention to flood warnings and advisories by the National Weather Service. If you come across flooded low-river crossings and driveways, don’t try to cross. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

