Evacuation orders lifted for Sedona area

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People living in several neighborhoods around Sedona, Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas are being allowed to go back home. On Wednesday, they were evacuated due to rising floodwaters. Evacuation orders remain in effect for the town of Camp Verde. Low-lying areas along the Verde River were flooding as of Thursday afternoon.

Coconino County issued a warning to drivers who travel on unpaved roads. The county says snowmelt combined with recent rains has made some of these dirt roads very muddy. The county is asking that folks heed all posted road warnings and closures.

SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff is closed because boulders and rocks fell onto the road. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

A boulder and large can be seen in the middle of SR89A between Sedona and Flagstaff.
Boulders fell onto SR89A between Sedona and Flagstaff.(Arizona's Family)

Meanwhile, in the Valley, Maricopa County closed off more low-water crossings because of flooding on Wednesday. The storm, combined with recent water releases from SRP, means the Valley will see high water levels at crossings for several days.

There are multiple areas closed off:

  • Gilbert Road, north of Loop 202, at Salt River
  • McKellips Road at Salt River
  • 67th Avenue and Broadway Road at Salt River
  • 91st Avenue at Salt River
  • El Mirage Road at Gila River

Homeowners are asked to pay attention to flood warnings and advisories by the National Weather Service. If you come across flooded low-river crossings and driveways, don’t try to cross. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Coverage

Several roads in Maricopa County shut down following rain, water release

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
The storm combined with recent water releases from SRP means the Valley will see high water levels at crossings for several days.

Weather Coverage

Sedona visitors react to flooding evacuation orders

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Sedonal visitors say they didn't expect heavy flooding and rising waters on their Spring Break.

Weather Coverage

State Route 89A closed in both directions due to boulder in road

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
A huge boulder on the road has closed State Route 89A in both directions between Sedona and I-17 near Flagstaff.

Weather Coverage

Steady rain hitting parts of the Valley

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
The rain is moving from the west to the east with some lightning, and some winds are expected to pick up.

Latest News

Weather Coverage

Sedona neighborhoods ordered to evacuate due to flooding

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Residents are asked to find shelter with family or friends or head to Camp Verde High School.

Weather Coverage

North of Sedona, Oak Creek Canyon is experiencing flood waters

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
A mobile park resident said she hopes the flood waters just outside of the entrance won't get worse.

Weather Coverage

Snowmelt in Flagstaff has locals happy, but visitors disappointed

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Flagstaff residents are happy the snow is melting away quickly, but spring breakers visiting the mountain city are disappointed.

Weather

Flooding possible in Arizona on Wednesday; officials urge community to use caution

Updated: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM MST
|
By Holly Bock
Because of snowmelt, some creeks, rivers, and streams are flooding, in some cases in normally dry places.

Weather Coverage

Flooding expected in some parts of Arizona

Updated: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM MST
|
Fire departments say a common call is for people who are attempting to cross flooded roads in a car. Officials say people need to stay vigilant.

Weather

Salt River flooding to continue around Phoenix-area with more rain on the way

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM MST
|
By Alexis Dominguez
The National Weather Service in Phoenix predicts more moisture this week, which they say will accelerate the snowmelt.