March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

‘Empower’ hotline by Arizona Dept. of Education dealing with prank calls in first week

The department said it’s getting a ton of use, but it hasn’t come without its problems.
The department said it’s getting a ton of use, but it hasn’t come without its problems.(Arizona's Family)
By Briana Whitney
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been one week since the Department of Education launched the “Empower” hotline. It’s been controversial from day one, as the Superintendent said it’s meant to report inappropriate school lessons, including critical race theory.

The department said it’s getting a ton of use, but it hasn’t come without its problems. Sifting through the call volume, Superintendent Tom Horne said it’s mostly been prank calls so far. “We’ve had, I think 2,000 emails and maybe 600 calls. We’ve gotten a lot of crank calls,” said Horne. “The number is large right now. It’ll probably taper off over time.”

He said that wouldn’t deter them from keeping the line in use. Horne said two staff members are sorting through the calls, and two investigators are working on credible leads. He said they’ve already turned a sexual misconduct allegation over to the police.

But the department confirmed they do not save these calls and recordings after they come in, prompting Arizona’s Family to ask how they properly investigate them rather than with the school.

“Is that school though then having to believe you guys word of mouth as to what that call was about rather than hearing it themselves?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “I don’t think the call matters. What matters is, is there a serious problem? And then it’s the problem you’re dealing with not the call. The call doesn’t matter,” said Horne.

While Arizona’s Family has no evidence critical race theory is being taught in K-12 schools. Horne claimed he knows it is, and concerns from parents about topics like that prompted him to set up the hotline. “Some people have said well, it’ll have a chilling effect. Well, if it has a chilling effect on teachers who use their captive audience to push their personal ideology, that’s good thing,” said Horne.

Horne wouldn’t say the exact number of investigations they have open right now but did tell us they haven’t gone out to any schools about them so far because they’re still working to determine if they’re credible.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

Pepper is a 11-year-old dog hoping to find his forever home
St. Pepper’s Day honors dog hoping to be adopted at Arizona Humane Society
Hunter Stanfield was booked into the Gila County jail and faces two first-degree murder charges.
Gila County sheriffs arrest man accused of double murders in October
The toddler died on Thursday morning.
2-year-old girl dead after being pulled from backyard pool in Maricopa
Lorenzo Colorado, 30, reportedly hit his girlfriend in the face, knocking her out in the middle...
Woman assaulted by boyfriend in Peoria was run over by 2 vehicles, police say